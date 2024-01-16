Fritters 2509 S Broadway Unit K110
Fritters Website
Empanadas
Single Empanada
handmade flaky dough stuffed with your choice of filling and fried to a golden crisp$4.00
Half Dozen Empanadas
homemade flaky dough stuffed with your choice of filling and fried to a golden crisp$24.00
One Dozen Empanadas
homemade flaky dough stuffed with your choice of filling and fried to a golden crisp$48.00
Lumpia
Seafood
Beer Battered Shrimp
Beer battered shrimp with you choice of side$18.61
Fried Calamari
Crispy calamari with your choice of side$15.20
Beer Battered Cod
Crispy battered cod with your choice of side$17.10
Ocean's Catch
3pcs shrimp, 6 oz calamari, 4 oz cod with your choice of side$22.80
Baja Wrap
Your choice of fried seafood with cabbage slaw, tomatoes, cilantro, jalapeno crema wrapped in a flour tortilla, served with one side$15.20
Sandwiches
The Badboy
slow cooked pork, ham, Swiss cheese, cornichons, pickled onions, black pepper aioli, served with your choice of side$15.20
Cheezy Boy
mozzarella, swiss cheese, sharp cheddar$12.35
Shrimp Po'Boy
cabbage slaw, chipotle aioli, tomato, cornichons$17.20
Carnitas Arepa
griddled cornmeal cakes with mozzarella and corn, topped with carnitas, pickled onions, avocado, mojo de ajo$15.20