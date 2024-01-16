Fritters 2509 S Broadway Unit K110
Fritters Website
Empanadas
- Single Empanada
handmade flaky dough stuffed with your choice of filling and fried to a golden crisp$3.28
- Half Dozen Empanadas
homemade flaky dough stuffed with your choice of filling and fried to a golden crisp$17.10
- One Dozen Empanadas
homemade flaky dough stuffed with your choice of filling and fried to a golden crisp$36.10
Chicken Wings
- 8 Pieces Chicken Wings
crispy and juicy wings coated in your choice of sauce$13.89
- 16 Pieces Chicken Wings
battered wings and fried to a delicious crisp, coated in your choice of up to 2 sauces$25.48
- 24 Pieces Chicken Wings
battered wings and fried to a delicious crisp, coated in your choice of up to 3 sauces$36.81
Egg Rolls
Croquettes
Seafood
- Beer Battered Shrimp
Beer battered shrimp with you choice of side$18.61
- Fried Calamari
Crispy calamari with your choice of side$15.20
- Beer Battered Cod
Crispy battered cod with your choice of side$17.10
- Ocean's Catch
3pcs shrimp, 6 oz calamari, 4 oz cod with your choice of side$22.80
- Baja Wrap
Your choice of fried seafood with cabbage slaw, tomatoes, cilantro, jalapeno crema wrapped in a flour tortilla, served with one side$15.20
Soups
Sandwiches
- The Badboy
slow cooked pork, ham, Swiss cheese, cornichons, pickled onions, black pepper aioli, served with your choice of side$15.20
- Cheezy Boy
mozzarella, swiss cheese, sharp cheddar$12.35
- Shrimp Po'Boy
cabbage slaw, chipotle aioli, tomato, cornichons$17.20
- Carnitas Arepa
griddled cornmeal cakes with mozzarella and corn, topped with carnitas, pickled onions, avocado, mojo de ajo$15.20