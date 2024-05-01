Fritters 2509 S Broadway Unit K110
Fritters Website
Empanadas
- Single Empanada$3.28
handmade flaky dough stuffed with your choice of filling and fried to a golden crisp
- Half Dozen Empanadas$17.10
homemade flaky dough stuffed with your choice of filling and fried to a golden crisp
- One Dozen Empanadas$36.10
homemade flaky dough stuffed with your choice of filling and fried to a golden crisp
Chicken Wings
- 8 Pieces Chicken Wings$13.89
crispy and juicy wings coated in your choice of sauce
- 16 Pieces Chicken Wings$25.48
battered wings and fried to a delicious crisp, coated in your choice of up to 2 sauces
- 24 Pieces Chicken Wings$36.81
battered wings and fried to a delicious crisp, coated in your choice of up to 3 sauces
Egg Rolls
Croquettes
- Single Croquette$3.28
Breaded and fried stuffed potato balls with your choice of filling
- Half Dozen Croquettes$17.10
Breaded and fried stuffed potato balls with your choice of filling
- One Dozen Croquettes$36.10
Breaded and fried stuffed potato balls with your choice of filling
Half Dozen Croquettes
Breaded and fried stuffed potato balls with your choice of filling
Seafood
- Beer Battered Shrimp$18.61
Beer battered shrimp with you choice of side
- Fried Calamari$15.20
Crispy calamari with your choice of side
- Beer Battered Cod$17.10
Crispy battered cod with your choice of side
- Ocean's Catch$22.80
3pcs shrimp, 6 oz calamari, 4 oz cod with your choice of side
- Baja Wrap$15.20
Your choice of fried seafood with cabbage slaw, tomatoes, cilantro, jalapeno crema wrapped in a flour tortilla, served with one side
Soups
Sandwiches
- The Badboy$15.20
slow cooked pork, ham, Swiss cheese, cornichons, pickled onions, black pepper aioli, served with your choice of side
- Cheezy Boy$12.35
mozzarella, swiss cheese, sharp cheddar
- Shrimp Po'Boy$17.20
cabbage slaw, chipotle aioli, tomato, cornichons
- Carnitas Arepa$15.20
griddled cornmeal cakes with mozzarella and corn, topped with carnitas, pickled onions, avocado, mojo de ajo